The Press Information Bureau has flagged a YouTube channel named "Daily Study" for propagating fake news related to the various schemes of the Government of India. The YouTube channel has over 3.3 lakh subscribers and 2 crore views. In one of their videos, the channel claimed the Narendra Modi Government is giving Rs 6,500 to everyone. The PIB has urged citizens to verify facts before falling prey to fake news. PIB Fact Check Flags YouTube Channel ‘Earn India Tech’ for Propagating Fake News Related to the Aadhar Card, PAN Card and Various Schemes of Government of India.

YouTube Channel ‘Daily Study’ Spreading Fake News:

