Did PM Narendra Modi Shave His Head, Beard and Mustache After Performing Last Rites of His Mother Heeraben Modi? Here’s a Fact Check of Viral 'Mundan' Photo

Mumbai, January 2: As the world ringed into the new year after bidding goodbye to 2022, an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a bald head and clean shave started doing rounds on social media. Along with the image, a claim also started going viral that he performed "mundan" according to the Hindu rituals after his mother Heeraben Modi passed away. PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 30 at the age of 100.

Many people on social media since then shared the image sans context. One user on Twitter wrote, "Prime Minister Modi ji performed all the rituals for her mother according to the Hindu traditions in a very simple way and afterwards he got his head shaved (mundan) which is done by all Hindus Hats off to the real son. We are proud to have such a leader." Another user, in a tweet in Hindi, wrote, "The Prime Minister of the country Modi ji performed all the rituals with simplicity according to the customs of society." Fact Check: Sharing Coronavirus-Related Posts Declared Punishable Offence by Government? Here’s the Truth Behind Fake WhatsApp Post Going Viral.

As per the Hindu rituals, Mundan, or shaving the head is one of the most prominent last rites observed in Hinduism after the death of elderly family members. Electricity Bill Scam: Customers Need to Clear Their Bills Or Power Will Be Disconnected? PIB Fact Check’s The Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

Although the posts are going viral, this image is fake. While searching with relevant keywords, no media report was found that supported the viral claim. During the fact-checking, an image similar to the edited one surfaced. The image was shared by many with credits given to the news agency PTI and Alamy, a Stock photography company. PM Modi can be seen wearing a similar jacket in both images. In fact, his expressions also appear the same. According to the reports, the image was taken on December 15, 2017, as Prime Minister attended the winter session of Parliament.

