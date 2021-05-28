During a live shot in Washington, a cicada suddenly crawled onto CNN reporter Manu Raju's head. However, the reporter handled it coolly. Later, he took to his Twitter handle to share a clip of the unwanted visitor crawling up onto the back of his neck. Take a look at the video here:

Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier. pic.twitter.com/Pu68z0cWSN — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 27, 2021

