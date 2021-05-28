A photographer who is quite fond of bugs collected cicadas from her backyard and created a whole miniature world full of fun activities for the bugs to visit, including a live music show, fire trucks and even a full-blown Olympics.

BUGS LIFE: A bug-loving photographer collects cicadas from her back yard and takes them to a fun miniature world of live music, fire trucks and even a full blown Olympics. https://t.co/bfmDaJL1bc pic.twitter.com/ciZ6Brniha — ABC News (@ABC) May 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)