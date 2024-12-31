Former CNN anchor Aaron Brown, renowned for his coverage of the 9/11 attacks, has passed away at the age of 76. His family confirmed his death on Sunday, December 29, though no cause has been provided. Brown, who also hosted ABC’s “World News Now,” became a familiar face to viewers during the tragic events of September 11, 2001. While the cause of death has not been disclosed, tributes continue to pour in for the veteran journalist. Jimmy Carter Dies: Former US President Passes Away at the Age of 100 in Georgia.

Aaron Brown Dies:

