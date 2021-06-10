Would you like to have chocolate-covered cicadas? If yes, then a chocolate shop in Maryland, US, is selling chocolate-covered cicadas like hotcakes. According to the Reuters report, Sarah Dwyer, of Chouquette Chocolates in Bethseda, started coating cicadas in chocolate and selling them when the periodical Brood X emerged this spring for the first time since 2004. As per Sarah, the chocolate-covered cicadas are delicious. However, as the video of chocolate-covered cicadas started trending on social media, netizens are sharing their reactions on Twitter. Take a look:

Check Out Another Video Here:

Take a Look at Netizens' Funny Reactions Here:

Nasty

Y'all nasty. Eating so many of these nasty little bugs that they gotta make warnings. 😂😂 https://t.co/jVR8OGHSSu — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) June 2, 2021

