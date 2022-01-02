In a bizarre incident, a fish apparently fell from the sky during a rainstorm in the United States on Wednesday. The phenomenon is referred as “animal rain”. The incident took place in the city of Texarkana in the US State of Texas. The City of Texarkana posted an image of the fish on its official Facebook page. It wrote, “Animal rain is a phenomenon that occurs when small water animals like frogs, crabs, and small fish are swept up in waterspouts or drafts that occur on the surface of the earth. They are then rained down at the same time as the rain.”

Here Is The Facebook Post:

