Many superstitions have evolved over time and it is difficult to ascertain their origin. One such superstition is about the the Friday 13th. The day, Friday the 13th, is considered unlucky by many nations even if believers can't quite explain why. The day is believed to entail bad luck and ill-fortune. Notably in the year 2021, Friday, August 13 is the only Friday the 13th.

Netizens took to Twitter and shared several hilarious memes to express their feelings about Friday the 13th.

Here are a few Friday the 13th memes that have gone viral on social media:

It's Friday the 13th:

Oh shiiii it’s Friday the 13th pic.twitter.com/vioNEd8lE0 — Don’t Trip (@SirLoriousOVO) August 13, 2021

Its Friday the 13th and Yesterday's Lie comes in about 24 hours pic.twitter.com/zQM8TmxdFP — Jonathan (@13jperez00) August 13, 2021

Good Luck to Everyone!

It's #FridayThe13th, good luck to everyone summoning for Yoimiya! 😍 pic.twitter.com/kx9NfbRlvA — Genshin Memes (@GenshinMemes) August 13, 2021

Not Afraid!

When it’s Friday the 13th but you’re not afraid because shit happens to you every single day: pic.twitter.com/v3CycwLKrZ — GAREN (@garenaguinaldo) August 13, 2021

