Surviving in the wild is tough; sometimes, nature shows how brutal it can get. In a video shared by @TerrifyingNatur on Twitter, an Eagle is seen carrying a dead fox from the ground in its talons. It catches the fox and flies away. The crazy video shows how the fox becomes the food of the eagle. "Nature can be tough and sometimes scary. Animals have to fight for food and survive in difficult conditions [sic]," a user commented on the video. Poor Murphy, The Eagle, Hatching Rock For Month At World Bird Sanctuary in Missouri.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Nature is brutal 😲 pic.twitter.com/2qDjt15KaC — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)