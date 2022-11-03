Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan shared a picture of a stunning and massive black snake on Twitter. The viper was clicked in a barren land with green shrubs in the background. The IFS officer asked Twitterati to guess the species of the serpent in the caption. The guesswork went hilariously well, with netizens sharing some of the best answers in the comment section of the viral tweet. While some shared their personal snake-confrontation experiences, others compared the reptile to all the relatable things. However, the officer later revealed the species' name, but the guessing game was on until then. WATCH: Thirsty Snake Drinks Water Within Seconds From Glass! Viral Video of the Slithering Creature Has Left Netizens Astounded.

It's a King Cobra; Ophiophagus Hannah!

This beauty. Let’s see who can guess the species. pic.twitter.com/20kxumGghD — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 1, 2022

Here's How Twitter Used Its Brain To Guess The Species

When You Didn't Read The Syllabus

Yeh toh saanp seedi wala 99 wala saanp hai pic.twitter.com/wsutn2bGQI — Joseph Diniz (@JosephDiniz187) November 1, 2022

Friend Who Got Betrayed

This is one of my friend https://t.co/wmJFFbCiiK — Abel Tesfaye 𓅓 (@weekndtweets) November 1, 2022

