Harsha Richhariya, who rose to prominence during the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh after going viral for her religious persona, has announced that she is quitting the religious path and returning to her former profession. In a video posted on Instagram, Richhariya said she has faced sustained opposition, character assassination, and financial distress over the past year, which compelled her to make the decision. Dismissing claims that she profited from religion, she said she is currently in debt and under severe mental pressure. Richhariya stated that she will formally end her religious vow after taking a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya at the ongoing Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Emphasising that family is the greatest dharma, she urged people to stay connected to their homes and pray privately, adding that she is “not Maa Sita to give an agni pariksha” amid repeated allegations. ‘The Diary of Manipur’: Mahakumbh Viral Sensation Monalisa Bhosle Begins Uttarakhand Shoot for Bollywood Debut Film, Shares First Look and Behind-the-Scenes Moments (Watch Video).

Maha Kumbh Fame Harsha Richhariya Quits Religious Path

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