Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a heartfelt blog post about the recently concluded Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, describing it as a "grand festival of unity." He expressed admiration for the devotion and participation of 140 crore Indians, who came together to make the event a historic success. PM Modi highlighted the 45-day-long Mahakumbh as a testament to India’s cultural and spiritual strength, emphasizing how people from all walks of life united in faith and devotion. "The Maha Kumbh has concluded. The Maha Yagya of unity has been completed. The way the faith of 140 crore countrymen came together for 45 days at the Maha Kumbh of unity in Prayagraj, at one time, and joined this one festival, is overwhelming! I have tried to pen down the thoughts that came to my mind after the completion of the Maha Kumbh," PM Modi wrote. Prayagraj: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Concludes but Devotees Still Arriving for Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam (Watch Video).

PM Modi on Mahakumbh

महाकुंभ संपन्न हुआ...एकता का महायज्ञ संपन्न हुआ। प्रयागराज में एकता के महाकुंभ में पूरे 45 दिनों तक जिस प्रकार 140 करोड़ देशवासियों की आस्था एक साथ, एक समय में इस एक पर्व से आकर जुड़ी, वो अभिभूत करता है! महाकुंभ के पूर्ण होने पर जो विचार मन में आए, उन्हें मैंने कलमबद्ध करने का… pic.twitter.com/TgzdUuzuGI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2025

