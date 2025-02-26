The sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam witnessed an overwhelming turnout as over 1.01 crore devotees took the holy dip by 12 PM today. The ongoing religious festivities have continued to draw massive crowds, with the total number of pilgrims participating in the ritual bath surpassing 64.77 crore as of February 25. The Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, holds immense spiritual significance, attracting millions of devotees seeking purification and blessings. The event has been marked by elaborate arrangements, including enhanced security measures, medical aid stations, and seamless crowd management to ensure a smooth experience for all visitors. Mahakumbh’s Final ‘Snan’ on Mahashivratri: Maha Kumbh Sees Massive Surge of Devotees at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Maha Shivratri 2025 (Watch Videos).

