Residents of Greater Noida's ATS Society recreated the Maha Kumbh Mela experience by performing a shahi snan (sacred dip) in their society pool. Devotees who couldn't attend the Kumbh in Prayagraj relied on those who participated to bring back holy water from the Triveni Sangam. The water was poured into the society pool, where rituals were performed, and several women gathered, chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev!’ and offering prayers. The heartwarming event, now viral on social media, allowed locals to partake in the spiritual fervour of the world’s largest religious gathering. Maha Kumbh Mela: Colours of India Converge at Triveni Sangam on Mahashivratri 2025, Visitors Also From Nepal (Watch Videos).

Mahakumbh at Home

नोएडा की ATS सोसाइटी के कुछ लोग महाकुंभ आए। यहां से संगम का जल ले गए। उस जल को सोसाइटी के स्विमिंग पूल में डाल दिया। अब सोसाइटी के लोग पूजा–अर्चना कर रहे हैं। पूल के पानी को संगम मानकर डुबकी भी लगा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/pkgkQFzkou — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 24, 2025

