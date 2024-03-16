In a tragic incident in Bengaluru, a man lost his life after colliding with a speeding BMTC bus on Thursday. The accident occurred around 7.13 pm in the Kamakshipalya area, shortly after the bus left the Kempegowda bus stand. The victim, identified as Chetan from Andhra Pradesh, was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The entire incident was captured on a bus camera, showing Chetan walking along the roadside and suddenly running into the passing bus. Despite the driver’s attempt to halt the vehicle, Chetan was unfortunately run over. Accident Caught on Camera in Dharmapuri: Four Dead, Eight Injured After Multiple Vehicles Collide on Salem-Bengaluru National Highway in Tamil Nadu; Video Surfaces.

Bengaluru Bus Accident (Disturbing Video)

A #Bengaluru man died after he ran into a speeding bus on Thursday. The incident happened at nearly 7.13 pm in the #Kamakshipalya area of the city, after the bus had departed from the #Kempegowda bus stand. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital soon after the incident, where… pic.twitter.com/AipM3Wwo53 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) March 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)