Indian techie earning INR 4 crore annually reportedly “wetted his pants” after consuming 11 beers during a 16-hour San Francisco-Delhi flight, according to Salesforce MVP Gaurav Kheterpal. In his viral tweet, Kheterpal described how the 25-year-old IIT Mumbai graduate, working at a Bay Area AI startup, requested extra beers beyond the flight attendants’ limit by asking Kheterpal and his team to get them for him. After drinking heavily, the young techie passed out and caused discomfort to nearby passengers due to the smell. The incident sparked embarrassment, especially given the techie’s impressive salary and background. However, netizens have expressed strong skepticism about the story’s authenticity, with many calling it fake and accusing Kheterpal of exaggeration. Air India ‘Peegate’: ‘Drunk’ Indian Flyer Urinates on Japanese National in Business Class of Delhi-Bangkok Flight AI 2336, Airline Responds.

Techie Earning INR 4 Crore ‘Wets Pants’ After 11 Beers on SFO-Delhi Flight?

Netizens Doubt Authenticity of Post 

Netizens Call Story Fake

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:2

TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)