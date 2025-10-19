Indian techie earning INR 4 crore annually reportedly “wetted his pants” after consuming 11 beers during a 16-hour San Francisco-Delhi flight, according to Salesforce MVP Gaurav Kheterpal. In his viral tweet, Kheterpal described how the 25-year-old IIT Mumbai graduate, working at a Bay Area AI startup, requested extra beers beyond the flight attendants’ limit by asking Kheterpal and his team to get them for him. After drinking heavily, the young techie passed out and caused discomfort to nearby passengers due to the smell. The incident sparked embarrassment, especially given the techie’s impressive salary and background. However, netizens have expressed strong skepticism about the story’s authenticity, with many calling it fake and accusing Kheterpal of exaggeration. Air India ‘Peegate’: ‘Drunk’ Indian Flyer Urinates on Japanese National in Business Class of Delhi-Bangkok Flight AI 2336, Airline Responds.

Techie Earning INR 4 Crore ‘Wets Pants’ After 11 Beers on SFO-Delhi Flight?

On my SFO-Delhi flight today, the passenger next to me was a 25-year old Indian, IIT-Mumbai, earning almost $500K in an AI startup in Bay Area, heading home for Diwali. During the 16h flight, he gulped down 11 beers. When the flight attendant refused to give him more than 3… — Gaurav Kheterpal (@gauravkheterpal) October 18, 2025

Netizens Doubt Authenticity of Post

Yes, when he was drunk you asked for his salary details , his education , travel plans and then you gave him more beers because it was 3 of you. Was he drunk or you in this made up story ? — Good Governance Jokes 🇮🇳🇦🇪🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@HeyParth2) October 18, 2025

Pure linkedin shit...After witnessing something, make a dumb story...btw loose bladder after getting heavily intoxicated is not a unique Indian phenomenon, FYI... And you counted his beers so diligently & still gave him extra beer? Who is dumber? — Dead Pangolin (@deadpangolin) October 18, 2025

Netizens Call Story Fake

- It's not about free beers - It's about the limit per passenger so that they don't get too drunk - You shouldn't have given him more beers, you're irresponsible. - And above all, your story has too many flaws to be true. Stop making fake stories here. It's not the 2000's 😄 — 🇮🇳 ॐ 𝓫𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓫𝓸𝓷 卐 🇮🇳 (@bubun_s) October 18, 2025

This never happened; it's a made-up story by you for engagement farming. — Prashant (@prashantctrl) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

