Air India faced fresh embarrassment as a passenger onboard flight AI2336 from Delhi to Bangkok urinated on Hiroshi Yoshizane, Managing Director of Bridgestone India, during the aircraft’s descent on April 9, 2025. The accused, Tushar Masand, was seated in 2D, while Hiroshi was in 1D. Crew members promptly responded, helping Hiroshi clean up and relocating Masand. Despite being visibly distressed, Hiroshi declined to file a formal complaint. Another passenger, Matthew, also requested Masand’s removal citing discomfort. Masand was shifted to economy class and given a verbal warning. Air India confirmed the “peegate” incident and reported it to the DGCA. The airline has convened an Independent Committee to assess further action, reaffirming its commitment to DGCA protocols regarding unruly passenger behaviour. Air India Pee-Gate: Airline Bans Accused Shankar Mishra for Four Months For Urinating on Elderly Woman.

Air India Passenger Urinates on Japanese National in Mid-Air Incident

An Air India spokesperson says, “Air India confirms that an incident of unruly passenger behaviour was reported to the cabin crew operating flight AI2336, from Delhi to Bangkok, on 9 April 2025. The crew followed all laid down procedures, and the matter has been reported to the… pic.twitter.com/QwMB1pWr2E — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2025

