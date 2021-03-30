Facebook-owned photo and video sharing platform Instagram suffered outage on Tuesday. Several users across the globe could not access the app. As people rushed to Twitter to check whether Instagram is working or not, here some of funny memes and jokes about ' Instagram Down ' that are flooding the Twitter:

Really Disappointed!

Instagram down again : the only ones who never disappointed me #instagramdown#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KsBCY033kU — Mubin Mamdani (@mamdani_mubin) March 30, 2021

A Zuckerberg-Dorsey Plan?

Zuckerberg wants twitter to gain some more profit now #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/rYLDBGppqH — D (@_diyandraa) March 30, 2021

Why Is Instagram Down ?

The Suez Canal Connection!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)