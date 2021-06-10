Everyone RN!
#instagramdown I swear to god I’m finna scream pic.twitter.com/5o1jJmHswO
— 🌸🎀King Damarrion🎀🌸 (@KingDamarrion) June 9, 2021
HAHHAHAAHHAH
At least YouTube and Twitter are still up 💀🤡 #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/cqYRUhPst5
— Jazmin⁷ ⟭⟬ (@hjazmin_126) June 9, 2021
This is All of Us
me coming on twitter to check if i’m the only one having problems accessing instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/wTE2Qiko9k
— lima stan acc 🥰 (@hmuforjollof) June 9, 2021
Okay, Not All of Us
Me who knew about #instagramdown on twitter before opening instagram:- pic.twitter.com/3rCtQs72Q0
— Debanshi Biswas (@BiswasDebanshi) June 10, 2021
Why, Why, Why
And me who have just woken up be like pic.twitter.com/GqltMjLaDp
— Brijesh Saayi 💯 (@Briju_01) June 10, 2021
Kudos, Bro
#instagramdown is down again
Me who don't use instagram : pic.twitter.com/Z6YNWCtrAt
— Bhanu Syal (@IM_Bhanuu) June 10, 2021
