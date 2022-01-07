A video of Jawed Habib, India’s renowned hairstylist, went viral on internet in which he was seen spitting on a woman’s hair during a seminar. He was conducting a workshop in Uttar Pradesh and he was showing the audience what can be done if there’s no water while hairstyling. Spitting on the woman’s hair he said, ‘iss thook mein jaan hai’. The woman identified as Pooja Gupta said in a statement, “From now onwards, I will go to my streetside barber for a haircut, but will not go to Habib.” Many hit out at Habib over the incident. Jawed Habib has shared a video and apologised for his act. He mentioned that since the seminars go over for long hours, they do certain humorous acts and this was too a part of it. He apologised saying ‘dil se maafi mangta hu’ for his act. Jawed Habib Seen Spitting On Woman’s Hair During A Seminar in Viral Video; Here’s What Pooja Gupta, The Woman in The Clip, Has To Say (WATCH).

Jawed Habib Issues Apology

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jawed Habib (@jh_hairexpert)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)