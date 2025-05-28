A journalist's video claiming an Indian woman eating with her hands on a London Jubilee Line train has gone viral, igniting discussions about cultural norms, public decorum and hygiene. Some criticised the act as "unhygienic," but others defended her, pointing out that it was hypocritical to target someone who was eating in silence. In public, people frequently use their hands or chopsticks to eat pizza, burgers, and noodles. One user questioned, "What's the problem here?" Supporters called the outcry needless and commended her for not upsetting anyone. They also called for greater cultural sensitivity. The incident has rekindled discussions concerning acceptance and diversity in public settings. Birds on Board: Delta Airlines Flight Delayed Twice After 2 Pigeons Found Flying Inside Cabin in Minneapolis, Video Goes Viral.

Journalist Claims Indian Woman Spotted Eating With Hands on London Metro Train

A Jubilee Line train stops in the heart of London Docklands, the home of hi-tech & sophisticated banking. An Indian woman is on the phone, eating her dinner with her hands. pic.twitter.com/ukMDD8uo9Z — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) May 28, 2025

Some Criticised the Act As “Unhygienic,”

Health and hygiene are no longer revered in the UK — LAUTV2 (@lautv2) May 28, 2025

Sorry, but this is just mental. pic.twitter.com/8XROpsE01Y — Alex Armstrong (@alexharmstrong) May 27, 2025

Supporters Called the Outcry Needless

I traveled in Switzerland via train you can drink and eat , of course I bought noodles I used chop sticks. Americans don't use fork while eating pizza, burgers, tacos, chicken nuggets She is not harassing anyone. She is having her meal. Travel in Europe pic.twitter.com/MRRM7FECrH — Priya (@priyaakulkarni2) May 27, 2025

Blokes eating their dinner with their hands. what's your point Dave? pic.twitter.com/nH7T8QOmkG — Effie (@EffieStevenson) May 28, 2025

