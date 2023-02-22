Skywatchers were left speechless on Wednesday evening after a cosmic team-up of planets and the thin crescent of Earth's moon put up a dazzling celestial show on Wednesday. The planets Venus and Jupiter came together along with the moon hovering nearby. Planets aside, the moon also offered a dazzling sight of its own with its shiny crescent. The netizens took to Twitter to share the photos of a rare spectacle. Green Comet To Come Closest to Earth on February 1, Will Be Visible to Naked Eye; Know When, Where and How To Watch the Rare Celestial Event.

Planetary #conjunction of #jupiter and venus are shining above & below the first moon of #Shaban1444 on the western sky, visible clearly, shot by yours truly on an oldy #Samsung mobile phone just now. The venus is slowly getting dimmer. pic.twitter.com/pGEaac8mEy — Scientist 📡 Parvez (@parvez_ameer) February 22, 2023

