Katrina Kaif turns a year older and we are celebrating this gorgeous actress’ birthday with some of the memorable quotes said by the star. Happy Birthday, Kat! These thought-proving sayings by the Bollywood superstar will make you fall in love with her intellectual and pleasant personality.

Katrina Kaif Quote Reads: The Most Painful Things and the Most Happy Things in Life Usually Come From Love. As a Result of Love or the Lack of It.

Katrina Kaif Quote Reads: I Don’t Enjoy Sitting With Make-Up All the Time and That’s Why I Have Decided to Go for the Natural Look. Not Only Me, I Think Given a Choice, Everybody Would Prefer Such a Look on Screen.

Katrina Kaif Quote Reads: It’s My Job to Look Presentable but That Doesn’t Mean I Have to Make a Fashion Statement Every Time I Walk Out of the House.

Katrina Kaif Quote Reads: Everyone Has a Dream to Get a Perfect Life Partner. But This Is Not So Easy in Real Life. In Fact, One Doesn’t Love; It Happens.

Katrina Kaif Quote Reads: I Will Give My Life to Whoever in Need, to Any Dear Friend of Mine.

Katrina Kaif Quote Reads: I Have Never Dissected My Personal Life. What Sense Would It Make?

Katrina Kaif Quote Reads: I Would Die Without Goals or a Focus. I Need Something to Keep Me Going.

Katrina Kaif Quote Reads: You Can Try to Plan Your Career, but Not Marriage.

