Komodo dragons are one of the quickest hunters; this video proves this claim. A Komodo dragon is seen attacking a lamb in a video doing the rounds on the internet. It is surprising that the Komodo dragon attacks and swallows its prey in merely seconds as shown in the video. "Only 30 seconds for the Komodo dragon to hunt and swallow its preys [sic]," read the caption of the post. "Modern day dinosaurs for sure! [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. Another user wrote, "Like the Anaconda it’s has no predators… [sic]." Mother Elephant Teaches Her Baby How to Clean Fodder Playfully Through Its Trunk, IAS Officer Shares Adorable Video.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Only 30 seconds for the komodo dragon to hunt and swallow its prey pic.twitter.com/QuwdkjroF1 — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 23, 2023

