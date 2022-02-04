South Korea's unique anti-virus mask has been gaining a lot of attention from netizens. The mask is known as 'Kosk', a combination of word 'ko' which means nose in Korean and mask. The covid-safe eating mask is manufactured by a company named Atman and is available online with a tag of KF80 mask, where KF stands for Korean filter. Since its release, social media users have been poking fun at the unusual-looking mask.

Have A Look At The Kosk Mask:

On sale in South Korea: 'Kosk', the mask for your nose (ko), for use in restaurants and cafes..... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/xHs0EwG6bB — Sokeel Park 박석길 (@Sokeel) February 1, 2022

