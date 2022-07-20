The Kardashian family is in the headlines again after Kylie Jenner flaunted a picture with her partner Travis Scott on Instagram, exhibiting their private jets. Kylie's flight history made her fall in the soup after Twitterati slammed her for using her privileged life with a blatant disregard for the environment. Netizens dubbed her a 'Climate Criminal'. Social media users alleged that Kylie regularly takes a few minutes flights in her private jet which generated a backlash against the beauty mogul. Kylie Jenner Posts Pic With Private Jets While Hugging Boyfriend Travis Scott, and Internet Has the Most Divided Opinion!

Kylie Jenner is such a climate criminal. These jets should never be allowed to take off. https://t.co/ErWAd9lvhH — bartier b 🍂 (@bartierkit) July 19, 2022

Kylie Jenner using 583 private jets a week for transport spewing carbon into the atmosphere while Earth heads towards an extinction level climate catastrophe pic.twitter.com/xtPhePTZOB — J5TT (@J5TT_L) July 18, 2022

kylie jenner’s stupid private jets and her stupid indifferent attitude to the cost they have on the environment. mega celebrities i will always hate you pic.twitter.com/kftPcvakb8 — ati (@atipotter7) July 19, 2022

Can people not comment "goals" under Kylie Jenner's very tone deaf picture about taking out a private jet for a short trip?! Like what is goals about that? Polluting the earth and not giving a damn about our planet?! I swear when they say Eat the Rich, they mean the Kardashians. — D. (Taylor's version) is Clowning 🤡 (@clowning4taylah) July 16, 2022

There is no point aiming climate change at the average person when billionaire Kylie Jenner is taking a 3 minute private jet journey — Jodie (@jodii_ox) July 19, 2022

