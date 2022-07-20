The Kardashian family is in the headlines again after Kylie Jenner flaunted a picture with her partner Travis Scott on Instagram, exhibiting their private jets. Kylie's flight history made her fall in the soup after Twitterati slammed her for using her privileged life with a blatant disregard for the environment. Netizens dubbed her a 'Climate Criminal'. Social media users alleged that Kylie regularly takes a few minutes flights in her private jet which generated a backlash against the beauty mogul. Kylie Jenner Posts Pic With Private Jets While Hugging Boyfriend Travis Scott, and Internet Has the Most Divided Opinion!

