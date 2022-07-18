Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner lands herself in another controversy online, courtesy of her latest Instagram post. The mum of two posted a monochrome pic with boyfriend Travis Scott that also featured a couple of private jets. And she captioned this image by writing "You wanna take mine or yours." So Kylie. Well, it did not go down too well with netizens who called her out over in-your-face entitlement and ignorant privilege. Twitterati did not look too happy seeing the 24-year-old exaggerating her flamboyant lifestyle and also cited environmental concerns and carbon footprint issues. However, a section of the internet object to the 'senseless' trolling of Kylie Jenner over her latest Instagram post. Many called it an over-the-top reaction. Let's look at the mixed bag of reactions.

Hypocrisy Much!

Kylie Jenner flying private has zero impact on the world but me using a plastic straw is where people draw the line… — SLIM. (@_slimarella_) July 16, 2022

Couple Goals? Hmmm

Can people not comment "goals" under Kylie Jenner's very tone deaf picture about taking out a private jet for a short trip?! Like what is goals about that? Polluting the earth and not giving a damn about our planet?! I swear when they say Eat the Rich, they mean the Kardashians. — D. (Taylor's version) is Clowning 🤡 (@clowning4taylah) July 16, 2022

Sassy!

Imma blame Kylie Jenner for the heat we are having in the UK rn https://t.co/fIoz2BLymj — Amy ♡🐝 (@amyelizabxth_) July 18, 2022

OMG!

if kylie jenner tryna get 3 minute rides multiple times a week or even in one 24h period im right here https://t.co/4qzVFaihzP — schizo abe (@ArizonaFreckles) July 18, 2022

Oh No!

are you comparing charging a cell phone to taking a 5 min jet ride to avoid 40 minutes of driving? is that what you're doing rn? what's the goal. do you work for Kylie Jenner? — UפLץ λฬ٤กใכ٨N (@_Courier666_) July 18, 2022

Huh?

yeah but why should i do that when kylie jenner has a choice between two private jets https://t.co/okvdArz7Aw — zephyr 🎗 (@lakejockley) July 18, 2022

Y'All

The real reason why y’all mad at Kylie Jenner is cause y’all are broke😂 leave the environment out of it 😂 — Lolo Tsatsi (@lolotsatsi) July 17, 2022

Kylie's Got Support!

Kylie Jenner posts a pic of her and her mans private jet and all of a sudden everyone is worried about the environment 😂 — 💫 (@JemXAD) July 17, 2022

Are You The Jealous One

Kylie Jenner is not the world's problem. Admit to yourself that you are jealous 😒 — Afor Nah🇨🇲 (@AforNah1) July 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)