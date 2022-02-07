The 'melody queen of India' Lata Mangeshkar left for the heavenly abode on February 6, 2022, leaving the nation teary-eyed. 'She leaves behind void in nation that cannot be filled,' said Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik was also among the thousands and thousands who did his bit to pay tribute to the 'nightingale of India.' The acclaimed Odisha-based artist created a stunning sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha with the famous song lyric "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai" sung by the legendary playback singer. Lata Mangeshkar was 92.

Meri Awaaz hi Pehechan hai.. Tributes to Nightingale of India #LataMangeshkar through my sandart at Puri beach in Odisha. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/GXMUqeatVR — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 6, 2022

Meri Awaaz hi Pehechan hai.. I offer my humble tributes to Nightingale of India #LataMangeshkar through this sandart at Puri beach. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath grant sadgati to the legend. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ksTgZfeX6u — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 6, 2022

