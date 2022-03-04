A Congolese man, identified as Luwiz married three sisters on the same day in a fancy wedding ceremony. As per the reports, the triplets proposed to him simultaneously. But the strange love story started when Luwiz met one of the triplets, Natalie, and fell in love with her. But after he visited Natalie's family he found out that she has two more sisters. The sisters Nadege and Natasha also fell head over heels with Luwiz. That's the background story behind the bizarre marital hat trick. Chhattisgarh Man Falls In Love Twice, Marries Both Women; We Are Very Happy, Say Wives.

