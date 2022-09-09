It is Mercury retrograde and not ‘Mercury Is in Gatorade’! Mercury Retrograde 2022 starts on September 9 and ends on October 2. The planet's backwards motion brings along mishaps, imploding relationships, tech devices or maybe the group chat. Typical astrological fans may find themselves in a state of chaos, frustration, exhaustion, and perturbation. The planetary movement may cause a slight disturbance in your life, but to keep you on track, we have brought to you Mercury Retrograde 2022 funny memes, sayings, puns, pictures, and jokes. Because what else can we do at this point other than giggle hysterically? Mercury Retrograde 2022 Start & End Date: Know All About How It Affects You, Spiritual Significance and Everything Else Regarding the Planetary Movement.

For All The Astronomical Lovers:

Mercury is in Gatorade soon prepare yourselves pic.twitter.com/0XmGXoHy4J — Brooklyn (@mystarkov) September 5, 2022

Be Aware!

Signs Of Mercury Retrograde

is mercury in gatorade or sth why am i crying at 3AM because i miss my dog????? — dul (@GiulliaRae) September 5, 2022

Relax & Communicate With Yourself

My life is terrible whether Mercury is in Gatorade or not. pic.twitter.com/bu2oLFiOoT — Ｇｏｏｄ Ｔｒｏｕｂｌｅ (@OolieJ) September 4, 2022

It Is What It Is

mercury must be in gatorade because nobody i have encountered today has been nice. everybody on edge. — nicholas liddle (@NLiddle16) September 5, 2022

