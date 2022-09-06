Planetary retrogrades may be a common occurrence in our eternal galaxy, but there is no heavenly body with greater retrograde importance than Mercury. In recent years, people have associated Mercury's literally 'backward motion' with havoc, uncertainties, fear and casualties. The cosmic transit, if viewed from a different perspective, may also invite many good things. Before looking at how one can survive the planetary movement this year, let's know what exactly Mercury Retrograde is and what impact it has on us. In a scientific sense, Mercury retrograde is a kind of illusion created when the smallest planet laps the Earth in our orbit. It seems like the planet is moving in the opposite direction but in reality, it is not. Mercury is the closest to Sun, and hence it circles the gas giant quicker and in a short duration, i.e. in just 88 days compared to our 365, which means it surpasses us three to four times each year. Mercury Retrograde 2022 will start on September 9, Friday, and end on October 1, Saturday. Horoscope 2022 for All Zodiac Signs: Astrological Predictions (Rashifal) for New Year for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces.

How Does Mercury Retrograde Affect You?

As per the narrative that has been stuck in our mind, Mercury's backward motion, which is said to govern communication and transportation, negatively affects everything between the two domains. Believers blame the astronomical phenomenon for lost emails, accidents, wrong impact in decision-making choices in the workplace, automobile mishaps, challenges while travelling and a lot more. At times, folks are also warned to hold back on conducting important business during the period of Mercury retrograde.

Mercury Retrograde Spiritual Significance & Survival Guide

Just as the motions of Earth, Mercury and other planets in the solar system, humans are also evolving, growing, changing, shifting and transforming internally. While there are a lot of wrong perceptions connected with Mercury retrograde, one should also know the alternative to it. The cosmic event wants us to reflect on ourselves, think with an intention, communicate by being present, avoid signing new contracts and double-check on all the necessities with the greatest activeness. One should try to remain patient, cooperative, and flexible during this period as it invites you to create habits, rituals, patterns, and methods that hold, support and shape your life.

