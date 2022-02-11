A shocking incident has come to light from Faridabad where a mother tied her son to a bedsheet and dangled him from the 10th-floor balcony to fetch a fallen garment. The video of the incident has gone viral. In the viral video, the child can be seen tied with a yellow sheet, carrying a green garment.

Watch Viral Video Here:

