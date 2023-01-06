A group of tourists were left amazed in Dana Point, California, after they witnessed a rare spectacle. A grey mother whale gave birth to her calf in front of the tourist's boat. The once-in-a-lifetime experience was captured on camera by a drone and is going crazy viral online. The whale watchers were heard screaming joyfully, looking at the 35-foot-long marine creature successfully welcoming her baby. During the calf's swim lessons with mom, the adult mammal brought her baby close to the whale-watching boat. Video of Giant Humpback Whale Brushing Past Father-Son’s Fishing Boat in New Jersey Goes Viral, Netizens React to 'Over-Whale-Ming' Moment.

Watch The Awe-Inspiring Scene Here:

