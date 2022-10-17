A father-son duo was enjoying a pleasant Wednesday fishing trip for bass and tuna near Belmar in New Jersey when a giant humpback whale came visiting and its head broke through the surface of the water. The son, Zach Piller, managed to capture the video and posted it on Instagram, which has gone viral. The video shows Zach trying to record his father, Doug, as he was fishing on their 18-foot starcraft when they noticed plenty of fish scurrying towards their boat, only to find a humpback whale’s head breaking through the surface and hitting their boat. The boat could be seen rocking due to the impact of the hit. Many netizens have reacted to the 'over-whale-ming' moment depicted in this epic video! You can watch the entire video of the shocking incident below. Alaska Snow Crab Season Cancelled for the First Time After Scientists Observe Decline in the Population of Crustaceans in Bering Sea.

Check Out The Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Piller (@zachpiller18)

