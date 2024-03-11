MPL Co-Founder Shubh Malhotra slammed Zomato over "shit service," expressing frustration after experiencing delays in his order. Malhotra criticised the Deepinder Goyal-run platform, stating it lacks respect for Gold customers. Highlighting the issue on X (formerly Twitter) on March 11, Malhotra wrote, "Zomato, Deepinder Goyal has no respect for its Gold customers, now randomly orders are being paired and delays for all orders. We did not pay for Gold for such shit service. Post IPO, this is how money is made, perhaps." Malhotra further contrasted Zomato's approach unfavourably with Swiggy, suggesting the latter takes responsibility for longer delivery times. Zomato Not Delivering Non-Vegetarian Food in North India on Ram Temple Inauguration Day Due to Govt Order.

Shubh Malhotra Slams Zomato

@zomato @deepigoyal has no respect for its Gold customers, now randomly orders are being paired and delays for all orders.We did not pay for Gold for such shit service, I believe Swiggy atleast owns up that its delivery times are higher. Post IPO this is how money is made perhaps — Shubh Malhotra (@shubhmalhotraa) March 11, 2024

