A video has gone viral on social media featuring a Tanzanian brother-sister duo grooving to Shershaah song "Raataan Lambiyan." No matter whether they understood the lyrics or not, but they seem to have completely understood the emotions and music. “We not done with this sound yet,” dressed in traditional Maasai clothing, TikTok creator Kili Paul captioned the video of himself and his sister lip-syncing to "Raataan Lambiyan" on Instagram. Many across the country love the duo’s expressions in the video and sent in many more song requests in the comments section.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)

IAS Officer Awanish Sharan Too Tweeted The Viral Video

