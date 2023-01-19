A mysterious skeletal creature was recently found by a local woman Julie Barker while she was taking a walk with her dog in Gosport on the beach between Hill Head and Lee On Solent. The strange object was described as "a facehugger from Alien" that has creeped out many netizens. The pictures of the peculiar discovery were shared on Facebook, to which a user replied, "zenomorph". Another individual wrote: "Freaky," while some more suggestions were that the critter was a sea ray. Fluorescent Green 'Alien' Object Discovered by Man on Portobello Beach; Viral Pic of The Bizarre Creature Will Leave You Befogged.

Take A Look At Weird Finding:

Facehugger From Alien Found on Hampshire Beach (Photo Credits: Facebook)

