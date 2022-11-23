A peculiar fluorescent green "alien" creature was discovered by a 33-year-old man in Portobello Beach east of the capital. Mike Arnott later found out that the mysterious object was a worm called a sea mouse that caught his eye while the tide was out. The beachgoers found the creature 'alive' and first assumed that it was a moss-covered pinecone. The Scottish Wildlife Trust offered its expertise to help identify the sea critter. Sea Cucumbers Eat Food By Using Tentacle-Like Structures Coming Out of its Mouth; Viral Video of Bizarre Creature Scares Internet.

Looks Otherworldly!

Fluorescent green 'alien' discovered on Scottish beach https://t.co/u76Kmbse7r pic.twitter.com/gooRNmd8h9 — mike stuart (@texasgulfcoast) November 23, 2022

