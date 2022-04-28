Each year on April 28th, National Superhero Day is celebrated to honour superheroes, both real and fictional. Founded by Marvel Comics, the incredible day got its start in 1995. Since then people remember and pay respect to all the real-life superheroes and along with marvels and immortal gods on the day of National Super Hero Day. The day basically tells that superheroes are just everyday people who rise to the occasion of helping when threats happen. Twitterati took to the microblogging site to share the pictures of their favourite superheroes and greetings.

National Superhero Day 2022 Tweets

National Superhero Day Posters

National Superhero Day Virtual Celebration

Happy National Superhero Day from The 3 Spider-Men pic.twitter.com/LHh4oCLfR4 — Tanner Gross (@game_fan411) April 28, 2022

Who Is Your Favourite Superhero?

Today is National Superhero Day! This day is to celebrate our real-life superheroes. Who is your superhero?#alphabettydoodles #nationalsuperheroday #wonderwoman pic.twitter.com/9qUcAWLkq6 — Cheryl Griffin (@alphabettybooks) April 28, 2022

National Superhero Day 2022 Messages

National Superhero day!!!🤗 Marvel employees created National Superhero Day on April 28, 1995 to celebrate everyone’s favorite superhero. This is for superheroes only — we all know villains aren’t deserving of their own day. #NationalSuperheroDay@Marvel_India @MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/5gOeVnQmoE — Rajnish Kumar 🇮🇳 (@RajnishJKumar) April 28, 2022

