A bridge is seen covered with trash in a viral video doing the internet rounds. Massive amount of garbage is seen accumulated on the bridge that is built above a passing river. While the river flows, the trash that was thrown in the river is seen being accumulated on the bridge. "River has thrown all the trash back at us [sic]," wrote IFS officer Parveen Kaswan while sharing the video. "Looks like just a hint of it, I wonder how much burden this river carries as a garbage [sic]," a user commented on the viral video. 'How Rivers Are Made': IFS Officer Shares Beautiful Video of Newly-Made River Passing Through Forest.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Nature - 1, Humans - 0. River has thrown all the trash back at us. Received as forward. pic.twitter.com/wHgIhuPTCL — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 11, 2023

