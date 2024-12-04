Sara Tendulkar, daughter of India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation (STF) as a director. Sachin Tendulkar took to social media and made the announcement. Sachin posted some pictures of Sara Tendulkar from the STF and captioned them as, "I’m overjoyed to share that my daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined the @STF_India as Director." Sachin Tendulkar often shares updates regarding the STF foundation. Sachin even celebrated his 51st birthday with unprivileged girls from the STF. Sachin also mentioned in his social media post for Sara that, "She holds a Master’s degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London. As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare, and education, it serves as a reminder of how global learning can come full circle." Sachin Tendulkar Describes Childhood Coach Ramakant Achrekar As ‘All-Rounder’, Says ‘General Store Having Everything’.

Sara Tendulkar Joins Sachin Tendulkar Foundation as a Director

I’m overjoyed to share that my daughter Sara Tendulkar has joined the @STF_India as Director.



She holds a Master’s degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London. As she embarks on this journey to empower India through sports, healthcare, and… pic.twitter.com/B78HvgbK62— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 4, 2024

