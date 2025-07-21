A video going viral on social media shows a lizard igniting fire from its tail in the backyard of a house in Cambodia. The viral clip was shared on Instagram by a page called "Scary Encounter". It is learnt that a man was exploring his backyard in Cambodia when he saw a gecko's tail suddenly sparking a small flame and then igniting an actual fire. The viral video shows the gecko's tail catching fire and burning for a few seconds before fading out. "What do you think? What kind of gecko lizard does that? Is it a rare natural mutation… or something supernatural?" the post read. Reacting to the viral video, one user said, "That’s a rare Pokémon", while a second user commented, "Dude found a charmander and didn’t even caught him". A third user said, "It’s a pokemon foo catch it". New Flying Gecko Species Discovered in India From Mizoram, IFS Officer Shares Pic of New-to-Science Lizard.

Gecko Caught on Camera Igniting Fire in Cambodia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scary_Encounter5 (@scaryencounter)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)