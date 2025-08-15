On India’s 79th Independence Day, the Nobel Prize’s official X account honoured Rabindranath Tagore by posting his handwritten English translation of Jana Gana Mana. Originally composed in Bengali as Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata in 1911, the first stanza was adopted as India’s National Anthem in 1950. Tagore titled the translation The Morning Song of India, opening with the line, “Thou art the ruler of the minds of all people,” capturing the anthem’s unifying essence. The post offers a rare glimpse into Tagore’s elegant script and creative process. Awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, Tagore remains the first non-European and first lyricist to receive the honour, leaving an enduring legacy in literature, music, and national identity. Nobel Prize Day: Know History and Significance of the Day That Marks the Death Anniversary of Alfred Nobel.

Nobel Prize Shares Tagore’s Handwritten English Translation of ‘Jana Gana Mana’

"Jana Gana Mana" is the national anthem of India, originally composed in Bengali by poet Rabindranath Tagore, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913. Pictured: An English translation of Jana Gana Mana by Tagore pic.twitter.com/N0VOAtg0cJ — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) August 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)