Nobel Prize Day annually is observed on December 10 to mark the death anniversary of Alfred Nobel on this day in 1896. This day honours the legacy of the Swedish chemist, engineer, and inventor of dynamite who established the Nobel Prizes in his will. The prizes recognise outstanding contributions in six fields namely Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, Peace, and, since 1969, Economic Sciences. As per records, Alfred Nobel's will stipulated that the prizes be awarded annually on the anniversary of his death, hence this day is also termed as Nobel Prize Day. Nobel Prize in Literature 2024: South Korean Author Han Kang Receives Award for ‘Poetic Prose That Confronts Historical Traumas’.

Every year in early October, the winners are announced and on Nobel Day on December 10, the award ceremonies take place in the Swedish capital of Stockholm and the Norwegian capital of Oslo. It must be noted that Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, Norway, while the other prizes are presented in Stockholm, Sweden. Nobel Prize Money: How Much Amount Will Be Given to Nobel Prize 2024 Winners?

Nobel Prize Day 2024 Date

Nobel Prize Day 2024 falls on Tuesday, December 10.

Nobel Prize Day History

The Nobel Prize is the legacy of Alfred Nobel, who was born on October 21, 1833 in Stockholm, Sweden, and died on December 10, 1896 in San Remo, Italy. When he signed his last will in 1895, Nobel declared that he wanted the bulk of his assets to go to a fund and that the interest from that fund should be distributed as annual prizes.

Alfred Nobel’s popular inventions include a blasting cap, dynamite and smokeless gunpowder. He became world-famous when the St. Gotthard Tunnel in the Swiss Alps was completed in 1881 and dynamite was used for the first time on a large scale. When Nobel died, he held 355 patents in different countries.

Nobel Prize Day Significance

The Nobel Prize Day serves as a celebration of human achievement, intellectual progress, and the pursuit of peace, inspiring future generations to contribute to the betterment of humanity. The ceremony includes speeches, performances, and a banquet attended by Swedish royalty and dignitaries. From the first award in 1901 to the most recent ones in 2023, Nobel Prizes have been awarded 621 times. A total of 965 individuals and 27 organisations have been awarded, with some receiving the Nobel Prize more than once.

