The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 committee is investigating a potential leak after online betting surged on Polymarket in favour of Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado just hours before she was announced as this year’s winner. According to reports, Nobel Peace Prize 2025 winner Machado was polling at about 3.7% on Polymarket, one of the world’s largest prediction markets, until just after midnight Oslo time on Friday. Meanwhile, Polymarket has reacted to the decision to probe surging online betting. 'Whoops', Polymarket wrote on X. US President Donald Trump Misses Nobel Peace Prize 2025, Winner Maria Corina Machado From Venezuela Dedicates It to Him.

'Whoops': Polymarket After Probe Into Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Online Betting

