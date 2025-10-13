The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences 2025 has been announced at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, Sweden, today, October 13. The 2025 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt "for having explained innovation-driven economic growth". In a post on X, the official account of the Nobel Prize said that one half of the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences is given to Joel Mokyr "for having identified the prerequisites for sustained growth through technological progress" and the other half jointly to Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt "for the theory of sustained growth through creative destruction". Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 Winners: Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi Nobel Award for ‘The Development of Metal-Organic Frameworks’.

Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt Win 2025 Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences

BREAKING NEWS The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences has decided to award the 2025 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion and Peter Howitt “for having explained innovation-driven economic growth” with one half to Mokyr… pic.twitter.com/ZRKq0Nz4g7 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 13, 2025

