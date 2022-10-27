Why is "Pak Bean Avenged" funny memes trending right after Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by one run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Optus Stadium in Perth? Set paltry 131 runs to win, Pakistan fell short of the target and managed only 128/8 in their allotted 20 overs. The Zimbabwe win had a context of revenge as well! Yes, you read that right but it has nothing to do with cricket. In-build up to the match, a Twitter user named Ngugi Chasura from Zimbabwe tweeted to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about a "fraud Pak bean." He wrote, "As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tomorrow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK. [sic]" Who Is Pak Bean? How Pakistani Mr Bean aka Asif Mohammad Waged ZIM vs PAK Social Media War? Check Funny Memes, Photos and Videos To Understand the ‘Controversy’ Better.

On being asked by a Pakistani fan to give the context, he replied that comedian Asif Muhammad, a doppelganger of Mr Bean (the iconic character played by actor Rowan Atkinson) travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016. And now with Zimbabwe beating Pakistan in a crucial game of cricket, it looks like they have avenged it. Here's a look at the best of "Pak Bean Avenged" funny memes and hilarious reactions.

How it All Started!

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

ROFL

Well played Zimbabwe🇿🇼 Pak bean revenge successful🏆💪 pic.twitter.com/PzOchMusYY — AdityaLovesSamosa (@AdityavilasSha2) October 27, 2022

Pak Bean Avenged

Absolutely

This is where Pakistan lost the game. Pak Bean#PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/xVTSa0RBbG — Amey 🇮🇳 (@amey_guthe) October 27, 2022

HAHAHHHAHAHAH

Pak Bean and the curse of Zimbabweans. pic.twitter.com/SRdIsrzX2X — Maverick Musafir (@Maverickmusafir) October 27, 2022

Oh They Really Did

HAHHAHA

Rest of Pakistan right now moving to find Pak Bean after watching Zimbabwe take their revenge by beating their cricket team by 1 run! What a match, Well Played Zimbabwe!#PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/CwqJRw1uQy — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) October 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)