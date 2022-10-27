Zimbabwe shocks cricketing world, as they narrowly beat Pakistan in thrilling encounter of T20 World Cup 2022 Super-12 Group 2. Despite being able to post a modest total of 130 on the board, Zimbabwe manages to defend the score riding on some brilliant performances from the bowling unit. As soon as the fans had a grasp of the stunning result, they took to twitter to share their thoughts on the nail-biting clash

'Unbelievable'

This is an unbelievable win for Zimbabwe - they've done the unexpected. They've defeated Pakistan by just 1 run. Take a bow, Zimbabwe! pic.twitter.com/GQOaJYwU0x — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 27, 2022

'Funny One'

'Historic Win'

'Wins Hearts'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)