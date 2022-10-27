Who is to be blamed for Pakistan's shocking one-run defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe? Pakistan cricket team's poor tactics and performance or Zimbabwe cricket team's brilliance? You may take some time thinking about the same. But if a section of Twitterverse is to go by, Pakistan lose to Zimbabwe because of a certain "Pak Bean." Yes, you are reading it all right. A fake Mr Bean aka Pakistan Mr Bean is touted to be the reason behind Zimbabwe's victory. We understand it does not make a lot of sense, but that's the beauty of the internet - not everything has to make sense. On the lighter side, as soon as Pakistan lost, "Pak Bean Avenged" funny memes and jokes took over prompting many clueless netizens to ask the question - Who is Pak Bean? And, how did he wage such a social media wat between Pakistan and Zimbabwe? Well, he is Pakistan comedian Asif Mohammad who happens to be a famous doppelganger of Mr Bean, an iconic character played by the legendary actor Rowan Atkinson. Let us decode and understand the "controversy" via funny memes, jokes, photos, videos and some very cool tweets. Pak Bean Avenged Funny Memes Go Viral After Zimbabwe Beat Pakistan by 1 Run in T20 World Cup 2022, Here's How Fake Mr Bean Caused Social Media War.

For Everyone Finding The Context on "Pak Bean"

In case you're seeing tweets about Pak Bean and Mr Bean and want to know the context...here it is 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/CXX9jJqAtV — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 26, 2022

Zimbabwe Avenged It and HOW!

Pakistani Mr Bean look-alike Asif Mohammad visited Zimbabwe in 2016 and deceived fans want revenge. More on Images - https://t.co/5rI2AIU7Nb#PAKvsZIM #PakBean #Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/adx2XVelCG — Images (@dawn_images) October 27, 2022

Real Reason Why Pakistan Lost to Zimbabwe?

Mr. Pak Bean who's real name is Asif Muhammad and he really, really does look like Mr. Bean All started from here 🤣🤣😭....#PAKvsZIM #PakBean #Zimbabarpic.twitter.com/7ZVNpECkAj — చిన్న రామయ్య ⒻⒶⓃ (@likith_09) October 27, 2022

People of Zimbabwe wanted Mr Bean to make appearance at an event, what they got was "Mr Pak Bean". Now they are upset and want revenge against pak cricket team. Can't blame them, this is betrayal of highest order 🤣pic.twitter.com/OPp5TPqX4O — APJ (@apj234) October 26, 2022

