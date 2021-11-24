A video of Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry is getting viral on social media in which he is saying Garlic is Adrak. Sharing the video of Fawad Chowdhary, Pakistan journalist Naila Inayat wrote on Twitter that “Garlic is adrak” Information Minister Fawad Chowdhary, a person learns something new everyday."

Watch the video here:

"Garlic is adrak," information minister Fawad Chaudhry. One learns a new thing everyday. pic.twitter.com/oXjgey4Kd8 — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) November 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)